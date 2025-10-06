Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Seaport Entertainment Group (NYSE:SEG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seaport Entertainment Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEG is 0.02%, an increase of 17.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 9,762K shares. The put/call ratio of SEG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 5,024K shares representing 39.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 569K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEG by 27.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 239K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 186K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEG by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Rangeley Capital holds 158K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEG by 12.34% over the last quarter.

