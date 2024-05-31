Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Regulus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:RGLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 227.21% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regulus Therapeutics is 7.40. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 227.21% from its latest reported closing price of 2.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regulus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regulus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 51.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLS is 0.16%, an increase of 663.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 343.35% to 53,056K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 12,853K shares representing 19.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing an increase of 69.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 253.73% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 6,468K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 69.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 596.66% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,250K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,680K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.