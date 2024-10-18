Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Rapport Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RAPP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.84% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rapport Therapeutics is $35.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from its latest reported closing price of $25.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 3,729K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,940K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 2,603K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,498K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company.

Sofinnova Investments holds 1,952K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company.

