Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Protara Therapeutics (TARA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Protara Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 614.00% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Protara Therapeutics is $22.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 614.00% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Protara Therapeutics is 59MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARA is 0.25%, an increase of 13.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 29,035K shares. The put/call ratio of TARA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,788K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing an increase of 40.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 48.10% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,400K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,744K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 42.12% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 1,730K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 1,668K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Protara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara's portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease.

