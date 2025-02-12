Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NasdaqCM:PRQR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 332.48% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $9.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 332.48% from its latest reported closing price of $2.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 17MM, a decrease of 7.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRQR is 0.09%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.69% to 18,721K shares. The put/call ratio of PRQR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Privium Fund Management B.V. holds 4,986K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,632K shares , representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,625K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,836K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares , representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,538K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

M28 Capital Management holds 1,019K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on its unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies, the Company is growing its pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

