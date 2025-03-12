Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Nuvation Bio (NUVB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 278.60% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nuvation Bio is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 278.60% from its latest reported closing price of $2.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvation Bio is 7MM, a decrease of 11.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvation Bio. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB is 0.22%, an increase of 19.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 214,603K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVB is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 25,954K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 13,072K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,488K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,111K shares , representing an increase of 27.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 9,203K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,172K shares , representing a decrease of 32.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,958K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares , representing an increase of 31.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 67.33% over the last quarter.

Nuvation Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco.

