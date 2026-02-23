Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of New Horizon Aircraft (NasdaqCM:HOVR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.72% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for New Horizon Aircraft is $5.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 218.72% from its latest reported closing price of $1.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for New Horizon Aircraft is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Horizon Aircraft. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOVR is 0.00%, an increase of 34.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.88% to 1,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 695K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing an increase of 13.02%.

Jane Street Group holds 153K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing a decrease of 58.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOVR by 63.77% over the last quarter.

Quadrature Capital holds 65K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 43K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 37K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 156.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOVR by 84.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.