Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NasdaqCM:NMTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 249.94% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for NeuroOne Medical Technologies is $2.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 249.94% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroOne Medical Technologies is 11MM, a decrease of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroOne Medical Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMTC is 0.05%, an increase of 27.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.32% to 12,451K shares. The put/call ratio of NMTC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 4,000K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 1,847K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,473K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 22.88% over the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 1,140K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing a decrease of 107.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 74.39% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 763K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 9.23%.

