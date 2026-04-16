Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of MindWalk Holdings (HYFT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of MindWalk Holdings (NasdaqCM:HYFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.42% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for MindWalk Holdings is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 130.42% from its latest reported closing price of $1.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MindWalk Holdings is 17MM, a decrease of 38.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in MindWalk Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYFT is 0.01%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.51% to 4,532K shares. The put/call ratio of HYFT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 2,729K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYFT by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 531K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYFT by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 239K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYFT by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 161K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 85.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYFT by 599.56% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 131K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing a decrease of 28.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYFT by 27.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.