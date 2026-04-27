Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Kopin (KOPN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Kopin (NasdaqCM:KOPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kopin is $4.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of $3.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kopin is 63MM, an increase of 60.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopin. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 28.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOPN is 0.05%, an increase of 18.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 90,616K shares. The put/call ratio of KOPN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 11,845K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,474K shares , representing a decrease of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 7,000K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 6,778K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,619K shares , representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,307K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 43.16% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 1,900K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.