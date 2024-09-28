Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:KALV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.36% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is $29.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 141.36% from its latest reported closing price of $12.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is 52MM, an increase of 1,258.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in KalVista Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALV is 0.18%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.49% to 52,936K shares. The put/call ratio of KALV is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 6,250K shares representing 14.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 4,219K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,192K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,688K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,228K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 96.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 2,957.95% over the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.