Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (LSE:0JBU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (LSE:0JBU) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JBU is 0.16%, an increase of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 106,104K shares.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,596K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,989K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 10.02% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,341K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,518K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,800K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,211K shares , representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 3.37% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,297K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 53.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 95.48% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,258K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 9.24% over the last quarter.

