Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of iBio (IBIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of iBio (NasdaqCM:IBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.39% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for iBio is $4.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 71.39% from its latest reported closing price of $2.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for iBio is 0MM, a decrease of 40.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in iBio. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 21.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBIO is 0.03%, an increase of 438.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 357.69% to 16,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,228K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 2,057K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company.

Logos Global Management holds 2,000K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,953K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,096K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 99.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBIO by 24,514.63% over the last quarter.

