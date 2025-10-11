Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock (FTAIM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FTAIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock is $29.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.97 to a high of $38.76. The average price target represents an increase of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of $27.05 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAIM is 0.83%, an increase of 37.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.85% to 187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shikiar Asset Management holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAIM by 3.92% over the last quarter.

LSPAX - LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RAAAX - Altegris holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

