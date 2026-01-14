Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of FrontView REIT (FVR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.48% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for FrontView REIT is $16.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.48% from its latest reported closing price of $16.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in FrontView REIT. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVR is 0.06%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.85% to 15,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 1,118K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 664K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 22.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVR by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 624K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing a decrease of 43.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVR by 31.53% over the last quarter.

FRESX - Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio holds 553K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 549K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVR by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.