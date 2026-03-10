Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Evaxion A (EVAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Evaxion A (NasdaqCM:EVAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.08% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Evaxion A is $11.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 238.08% from its latest reported closing price of $3.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evaxion A is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evaxion A. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVAX is 0.01%, an increase of 123.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.85% to 214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 33K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 55.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 185.46% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 20K shares.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 28.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVAX by 1.04% over the last quarter.

