Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Elicio Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ELTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.44% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Elicio Therapeutics is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 139.44% from its latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elicio Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elicio Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELTX is 0.05%, an increase of 258.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.24% to 733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 100K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 72K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 59.83% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 50K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 61.54% over the last quarter.

Arena Investors holds 50K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

