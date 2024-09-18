Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Editas Medicine (EDIT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Editas Medicine (NasdaqGS:EDIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.74% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 256.74% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is 30MM, a decrease of 54.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.03%, an increase of 43.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.19% to 62,788K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 6,000K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 28.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,504K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 40.33% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,460K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares , representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 24.96% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,224K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,714K shares , representing a decrease of 201.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 77.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,966K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 68.47% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

