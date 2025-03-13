Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Contineum Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTNM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 314.95% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Contineum Therapeutics is $29.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 314.95% from its latest reported closing price of $7.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Contineum Therapeutics is 10MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Contineum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTNM is 0.32%, an increase of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.20% to 16,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 1,979K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,720K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,446K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTNM by 84.82% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,441K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTNM by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 918K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

