Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Clene (CLNN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Clene (NasdaqCM:CLNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,445.97% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clene is $46.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,445.97% from its latest reported closing price of $2.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clene is 53MM, an increase of 15,324.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.01%, an increase of 32.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.84% to 516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Scoggin Management holds 100K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 31.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 65K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 34.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 69.30% over the last quarter.

Parsons Capital Management holds 36K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.

