Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAM:ARMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.45% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.45% from its latest reported closing price of $6.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Armata Pharmaceuticals is 51MM, an increase of 916.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armata Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMP is 0.00%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 913K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMP is 3.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 100K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMP by 1.02% over the last quarter.

