Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (ANL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ANL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.70% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt is $30.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 117.70% from its latest reported closing price of $13.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt is 339MM, an increase of 6,675.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adlai Nortye - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANL is 0.19%, an increase of 9,662.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,249.19% to 906K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Superstring Capital Management holds 415K shares.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 165K shares.

UBS Group holds 122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 53,107.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 66K shares.

Td Asset Management holds 36K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.