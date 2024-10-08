Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty - Preferred Stock (ACR.PRD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ACR.PRD) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR.PRD is 0.25%, an increase of 31.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 391K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares , representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR.PRD by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Axonic Funds - Axonic Strategic Income Fund Shares holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Axonic Alternative Income Fund holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.