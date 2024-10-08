Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty - Preferred Stock (ACR.PRC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ACR.PRC) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR.PRC is 0.16%, an increase of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 512K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 421K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR.PRC by 0.99% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 37K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR.PRC by 1.37% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 34.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR.PRC by 19.89% over the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR.PRC by 0.24% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 67.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR.PRC by 181.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

