Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Jones Trading initiated coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.47% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for ACRES Commercial Realty is $18.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from its latest reported closing price of $15.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACRES Commercial Realty is 89MM, an increase of 15.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR is 0.04%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.46% to 1,370K shares. The put/call ratio of ACR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 262K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 105K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 100K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 44.49% over the last quarter.

ACRES Commercial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

