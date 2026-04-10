Jones Trading Initiates Coverage of AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Jones Trading initiated coverage of AbCellera Biologics (NasdaqGS:ABCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.13% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for AbCellera Biologics is $9.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 164.13% from its latest reported closing price of $3.54 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AbCellera Biologics is 158MM, an increase of 110.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbCellera Biologics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCL is 0.02%, an increase of 68.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.89% to 106,428K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 27,526K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,361K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 7,877K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,811K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,175K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 27.66% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 4,878K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,800K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 32.87% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.