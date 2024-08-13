Jones Trading Downgrades IN8bio (MUN:6JH)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Jones Trading downgraded their outlook for IN8bio (MUN:6JH) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,744.97% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IN8bio is 11,90 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 9,09 € to a high of 14,70 €. The average price target represents an increase of 1,744.97% from its latest reported closing price of 0,64 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for IN8bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in IN8bio. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6JH is 0.02%, an increase of 64.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.42% to 8,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,128K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing a decrease of 35.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6JH by 44.92% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 1,118K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 952K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 84.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6JH by 394.57% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 615K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 600K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6JH by 18.28% over the last quarter.

