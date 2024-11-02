Jones Trading Downgrades Equillium (LSE:0A4D)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Jones Trading downgraded their outlook for Equillium (LSE:0A4D) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equillium. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 18.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4D is 0.06%, an increase of 41.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 7,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 4,447K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cota Capital Management holds 562K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 300K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4D by 53.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.