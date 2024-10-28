Jones Soda CEO David Knight departs, Paul Norman named interim CEO

Jones Soda (JSDA) announced that, effective immediately, David Knight, the company’s president and CEO, has departed the company, and has been replaced by Paul Norman, chairman of the Jones Soda board of directors, who will serve as interim president and CEO. Norman, who has served as a director on the board since 2019 and as chairman of the board since 2022, is a global consumer products leader with over 30 years of experience creating brand and shareholder value.

