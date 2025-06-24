Jones Lang Stock Gains 14.7% in a Month: Will it Continue to Rise?

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL, popularly known as JLL, have gained 14.7% in the past month, outperforming the industry’s upside of 2.5%.

The company is expected to gain from the continued strength of its resilient lines of business and favorable outsourcing trends.

Analysts seem positive on this company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings per share has been revised six cents northward to $16.77 over the past month.



Let us decipher the possible factors behind the surge in the stock price.

JLL has a broad range of real estate products and services as well as extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets, thus enabling it to operate as a single-source provider of real estate solutions. Its superior client services and strategic investment in technology and innovation are expected to help grow market share and win relationships. Strategic technology investments enable the company to navigate challenging times.

Moreover, JLL's diversified and resilient platform and cost-optimization efforts are expected to support its adjusted EBITDA. Given its strong performance in 2024, management projects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be within the range of $1.25-$1.45 billion. We expect fee revenues to increase 7.9% and 7.3% year over year in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise 13.5% in 2025, 17.3% in 2026 and 15.8% in 2027.

JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment is well-positioned to benefit from favorable trends in the outsourcing business. Corporations are looking for the company’s wide-ranging knowledge and the breadth of its services, including sustainability. In the post-pandemic period, the trend for organizations to outsource real estate services and seek strategic advice on reimagining their workspaces and workstyles to boost culture, attract talent and drive performance has gathered more strength.

Amid the rising trend of outsourcing real estate needs by companies, new contract wins and the expansion of services with existing clients are likely to aid JLL’s performance in the upcoming period. The company remains confident in the long-term trajectory of the Workplace Management business as its sales pipeline is strong and focused on capturing mandate expansion opportunities. We expect a year-over-year increase of 9.6% in JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment’s total revenues in 2025.

JLL is focused on maintaining balance sheet strength and adequate liquidity to enjoy operational flexibility. The company exited the first quarter of 2025 with $3.31 billion of corporate liquidity and a net leverage of 1.4X. As of March 31, 2025, it had investment-grade ratings of Baa1 from Moody’s and BBB+ from S&P Global, which highlight financial and balance-sheet strength, enabling it to borrow at a favorable rate. Hence, with a solid balance sheet, the company is well-poised to sail through challenging times and capitalize on solid opportunities.

With the above-mentioned factors, we believe the rising trend in the stock is expected to continue in the near term.

Risks Likely to Affect JLL’s Positive Trend

Macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical unrest and a cautious approach are concerns for the transaction-based businesses of JLL. Competition from peers and foreign currency fluctuations add to its woes.

Other Stock to Consider

Another top-ranked stock from the operations real estate sector is Newmark Group NMRK. NMRK currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMRK’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.44, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.1%.

