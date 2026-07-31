Jones Lang Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Leasing & Capital Markets

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.26, up 59.4% from $3.30 a year ago. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 by 19.27%. Revenues increased 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion and beat the consensus mark of $6.78 billion by 2.14%.

Results benefited from accelerating Leasing Advisory and Capital Markets Services revenues, along with improved platform leverage. Assets under management (AUM) ended the quarter at $86.8 billion compared with $86.9 billion at March 31, 2026.

JLL’s Management Services Revenues Rise

Real Estate Management Services revenues increased 8.5% year over year to $5.37 billion. Workplace Management revenues climbed 10.7% to $3.71 billion, led by mandate expansions and new client wins.

Project Management revenues rose 4.3% to $1.01 billion. The increase reflected low-double-digit management fee growth in the Americas, augmented by higher pass-through costs and partly offset by slower growth in certain other geographies. Property Management revenues advanced 3.1% to $468.6 million.

JLL’s Leasing Momentum Accelerates

Leasing Advisory revenues surged 23.7% year over year to $836.9 million. Growth reflected stronger activity across office, industrial and data center asset classes, with double-digit revenue increases in many geographies. The United States led the improvement, supported by meaningful growth in Japan and the U.K.

Office leasing revenues increased 20%, exceeding the 2% rise inglobal marketvolumes reported by JLL Research. U.S. office leasing revenues grew 24% compared with a 12% increase in market volumes.

JLL’s Capital Markets Results Strengthen

Capital Markets Services revenues rose 19.2% year over year to $620.2 million. Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other revenues, excluding net non-cash mortgage servicing rights activity, increased 25.4% to $482.5 million.

Debt advisory revenues advanced 44% year over year, while investment sales revenues grew 20% and equity advisory revenues increased 53%. Growth was broad-based across most geographies and was led by the United States, Japan and Australia.

This strength significantly outpaced softness in investment sales in parts of Europe, where transaction timelines elongated. U.S. investment sales revenue growth of more than 53% outpaced the broader market, which grew 22% over the same period, according to JLL Research.

JLL’s Investment Management Decline

Revenues in the Investment Management segment decreased nearly 1% year over year to $102.4 million. Advisory fees grew modestly, reflecting capital raise activity over the trailing 12 months, most notably in North America.

JLL’s Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Improve

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $458.2 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $436.2 million at the end of the first quarter. Net debt declined sequentially to $1.19 billion from $1.49 billion, while the net leverage ratio improved to 0.7 times from 1.0 times.

Corporate liquidity was $3.41 billion. JLL repurchased $110 million of shares during the quarter, bringing first-half repurchases to $410 million. The company had $2.6 billion remaining under its share-repurchase authorization at quarter-end.

JLL Increases 2026 EPS Outlook

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $24.60-$25.90 from the prior range of $21.80-$23.50. The revised guidance reflects 34% year over year growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.86 is below the guided range.

JLL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Performance of Other Real Estate Operations Industry Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE reported second-quarter 2026 core earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47. The figure increased 30% from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues rose 15.5% year over year to $11.23 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $11.17 billion. Strong leasing, property sales, critical infrastructure and project-management activity drove growth. CBRE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Upcoming Release

It’s time to look forward to another stock from the real estate operation industry, namely Cushman & Wakefield CWK. The company is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s second-quarter 2026 EPS stands at 36 cents, which suggests an increase of 20% on a year-over-year basis. CWK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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