Jones Lang Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Leasing Advisory-Led Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.43 per share, up 48.5% from $2.31 a year ago and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 by 19.1%. Total revenues rose 11.1% year over year to $6.39 billion and topped the consensus mark of $6.04 billion by 5.77%.

The quarter benefited from strength across both transaction-based and recurring service lines, alongside continued platform leverage. In investment management, assets under management ended the quarter at $86.9 billion, up from $86.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2025.

JLL’s Revenue Mix Shows Broad-Based Strength

Real Estate Management Services remained the largest contributor, with revenues of $5.07 billion, up 9.5% year over year. Growth was led by Workplace Management revenues of $3.58 billion, which increased 10%, and Project Management revenues of $844 million, which rose 13%. This increase reflected a mix of new client wins, mandate expansions and higher pass-through costs.

Within the same segment, Property Management revenues increased 6% to $471.1 million, while Portfolio Services and Other revenues were $110.9 million, down 2% year over year. Software and Technology Solutions revenues declined 1% to $56.8 million after the reporting change that moved the unit into Real Estate Management Services.

Leasing Advisory revenues were $686.3 million, up 17.1% year over year. Management highlighted continued momentum in the office sector and an acceleration in industrial leasing. Many geographies achieved double-digit revenue growth during the quarter, led by broad-based U.S. growth supported by office, where both average deal size and volume increased, and by industrial, where larger deal size drove performance.

Capital Markets Services revenues climbed 22.9% to $535.2 million. Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other revenue (excluding net non-cash MSR activity) was $408 million, up 25.3% year over year. The increase in segment revenues was broad-based across most geographies and was led by the United States, Japan and the U.K.

Revenues in the Investment Management segment increased nearly 1% year over year to $99.3 million. Advisory fees grew modestly, reflecting capital raise activity over the trailing 12 months, most notably in North America.

JLL’s Balance Sheet Reflects Seasonality and Buybacks

JLL ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $436.2 million, down from $599.1 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Corporate liquidity was $3.40 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $3.90 billion in the previous quarter.

Shareholder returns remained a prominent capital allocation lever. The company repurchased $300 million of stock in the quarter, including a $200 million accelerated share repurchase launched in March. Net leverage rose to 1.0x at quarter-end from 0.2x at Dec. 31, 2025, reflecting typical first-quarter seasonality and the timing of variable compensation and commission payments.

JLL Provides 2026 EPS Outlook

Management expects 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $21.80-$23.50, reflecting 20% growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.75 is below the guided range.

JLL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Performance of Other Real Estate Operations Industry Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE posted first-quarter 2026 core earnings of $1.61 per share, up 80.9% from 89 cents a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 42.48%.

CBRE’s quarterly revenues grew 18.6% year over year to $10.53 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.13 billion, delivering a 3.97% upside, as leasing strength and faster capital-markets activity lifted results.

Upcoming Release

It’s time to look forward to another stock from the real estate operation industry, namely Cushman & Wakefield CWK. The company is slated to report quarterly numbers on May 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s first-quarter 2026 EPS stands at 13 cents, which suggests an increase of 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. CWK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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