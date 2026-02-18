Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Rises 4% Over Increased Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is moving up about 4 percent on Wednesday morning trading over strong fourth quarter financial results, which saw earnings of $401.7 million, or $8.34 per share, compared to $241.2 million, or $4.97 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $298.29 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 4.08 percent. The stock opened at $284.16 and has climbed as high as $309.85 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $194.36 to $363.06.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7 percent, to $7.609 billion from $6.811 billion in the prior year.

