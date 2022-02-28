Jones Lang Lasalle Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $421.4 million, or $8.16 per share. This compares with $250.1 million, or $4.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $447.0 million or $8.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $5.95 billion from $4.85 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $421.4 Mln. vs. $250.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.16 vs. $4.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.81 -Revenue (Q4): $5.95 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year.

