Jones Lang Lasalle Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $250.1 million, or $4.80 per share. This compares with $273.7 million, or $5.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $275.7 million or $5.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $4.85 billion from $5.40 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $275.7 Mln. vs. $332.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.29 vs. $6.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.93 -Revenue (Q4): $4.85 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.

