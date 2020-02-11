Jones Lang Lasalle Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $273.7 million, or $5.23 per share. This compares with $201.1 million, or $4.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $332.4 million or $6.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $5.40 billion from $4.89 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $332.4 Mln. vs. $275.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.35 vs. $5.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.82 -Revenue (Q4): $5.40 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year.

