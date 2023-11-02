Jones Lang Lasalle Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $59.7 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $140.2 million, or $2.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $97.5 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $5.11 billion from $5.18 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $59.7 Mln. vs. $140.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.23 vs. $2.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.23 -Revenue (Q3): $5.11 Bln vs. $5.18 Bln last year.

