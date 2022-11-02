Jones Lang Lasalle Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $140.2 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $237.2 million, or $4.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $165.3 million or $3.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $5.18 billion from $4.89 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $140.2 Mln. vs. $237.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.88 vs. $4.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.48 -Revenue (Q3): $5.18 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.