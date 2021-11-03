Jones Lang Lasalle Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $237.2 million, or $4.57 per share. This compares with $131.9 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $236.8 million or $4.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $4.89 billion from $3.98 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $236.8 Mln. vs. $156.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.56 vs. $2.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.60 -Revenue (Q3): $4.89 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.

