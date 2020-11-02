Jones Lang Lasalle Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $131.9 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $128.9 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $156.4 million or $2.99 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $3.98 billion from $4.50 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $156.4 Mln. vs. $183.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.99 vs. $3.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q3): $3.98 Bln vs. $4.50 Bln last year.

