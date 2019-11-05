Jones Lang Lasalle Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $128.9 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $134.9 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $183.5 million or $3.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $4.50 billion from $3.97 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $183.5 Mln. vs. $138.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.52 vs. $3.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q3): $4.50 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.

