Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Commercial real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Wednesday reported net income of $193.9 million or $3.90 per share in the second quarter, lower than 200 million or $3.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $222.4 million or $4.48 per share

Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.278 billion from $4.495 billion last year, helped by growth in fee revenue.

