Jones Lang Lasalle Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.5 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $193.9 million, or $3.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $24.2 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $5.05 billion from $5.28 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.5 Mln. vs. $193.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $3.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $5.05 Bln vs. $5.28 Bln last year.

