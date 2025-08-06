Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL), a real estate services and investment management company, on Wednesday announced that net income attributable to the shareholders increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders increased to $112.3 million from $84.4 million in the previous year.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders to $159.4 million from $123.2 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.32 versus $1.75 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share $3.30 versus $2.55 last year.

Ten analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $3.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $291.7 million from $246.3 million in the previous year.

Operating income increased to $197.4 million from $152.4 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $6.25 billion from $5.63 billion in the previous year.

Eight analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $6.23 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the pre-market trading, Jones Lang LaSalle is 0.36% higher at $274 on the New York Stock Exchange.

