Jones Lang Lasalle Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $15.2 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $110.5 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $36.8 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $3.67 billion from $4.27 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $36.8 Mln. vs. $135.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $3.67 Bln vs. $4.27 Bln last year.

