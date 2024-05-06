Jones Lang Lasalle Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL):

Earnings: $66.1 million in Q1 vs. -$9.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.37 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $86.0 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Revenue: $5.12 billion in Q1 vs. $4.72 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.