Jones Lang Lasalle Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL):

Earnings: -$9.2 million in Q1 vs. $145.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. $2.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $31.3 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.76 per share Revenue: $4.72 billion in Q1 vs. $4.80 billion in the same period last year.

