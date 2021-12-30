Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) stock is up an impressive 157% over the last five years. Meanwhile the share price is 4.9% higher than it was a week ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Jones Lang LaSalle investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Jones Lang LaSalle achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 21% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:JLL Earnings Per Share Growth December 30th 2021

We know that Jones Lang LaSalle has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Jones Lang LaSalle's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Jones Lang LaSalle shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 161%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Jones Lang LaSalle has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 83% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 21% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Jones Lang LaSalle , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

