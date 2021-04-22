Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Jones Lang LaSalle's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Jones Lang LaSalle had US$2.25b of debt, an increase on US$1.81b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$574.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.67b.

How Strong Is Jones Lang LaSalle's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:JLL Debt to Equity History April 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Jones Lang LaSalle had liabilities of US$6.13b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.57b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$574.3m in cash and US$3.83b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.29b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Jones Lang LaSalle is worth US$9.05b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Jones Lang LaSalle's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.6), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 13.2 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. In fact Jones Lang LaSalle's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 22% in the last twelve months. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Jones Lang LaSalle's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Jones Lang LaSalle recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Jones Lang LaSalle's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. There's no doubt that its ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT is pretty flash. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Jones Lang LaSalle's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Jones Lang LaSalle .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

