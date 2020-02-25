Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.38, changing hands as low as $145.65 per share. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JLL's low point in its 52 week range is $124.01 per share, with $178.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.